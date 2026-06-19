Messi's unusual gesture after hat-trick draws attention at World Cup - VIDEO

Lionel Messi's behavior after being substituted during Argentina's 3:0 victory over Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has attracted widespread attention among football fans around the world.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Argentina captain delivered a sensational performance by scoring all three goals in the match. Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute after a pass from Rodrigo De Paul before adding two more goals in the 60th and 76th minutes. The assist for his third goal came from Nicolas Gonzalez.

Messi was substituted in the 80th minute, making way for Nico Paz after completing the first hat-trick of the 2026 World Cup.

However, it was what happened after the substitution that quickly became a talking point. With no free seat available on the substitutes' bench, midfielder Thiago Almada offered his place to the 38-year-old superstar. Messi politely declined the gesture and instead chose to sit directly on the grass alongside his teammates near the touchline.

Images of the moment quickly spread across social media, with many fans praising the Argentine legend's humility despite his historic achievement.

The hat-trick also allowed Messi to reach another major milestone. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner increased his World Cup goal tally to 16, equaling the long-standing tournament record held by former Germany striker Miroslav Klose.

Argentina began their World Cup campaign in impressive fashion, with Messi once again proving decisive as the reigning world champions pursue another deep run in the tournament.