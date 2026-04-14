14 April 2026
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Bayern Munich and Barcelona weigh move for Milan forward Rafael Leao

World football
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14 April 2026 09:59
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Bayern Munich and Barcelona weigh move for Milan forward Rafael Leao

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are seriously considering a move for Milan forward Rafael Leao, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Idman.Biz reports.

The report suggests a transfer worth around €80 million could be possible this summer, despite the player’s €175m release clause. Leao’s relationship with Milan supporters has reportedly deteriorated in recent months, increasing the likelihood of a departure.

Manchester United are also monitoring the situation, while clubs from Saudi Arabia have expressed interest in the 26-year-old. His future is expected to become one of the key storylines of the upcoming transfer window.

Leao has been with Milan since August 2019 and remains under contract until June 2028. This season he has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 26 appearances, underlining his continued importance to the Italian side. Transfermarkt currently values the forward at €65 million.

Idman.Biz
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