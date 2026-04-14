14 April 2026
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Nike set to replace Adidas as UEFA match ball supplier in €40m deal

World football
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14 April 2026 09:25
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Nike set to replace Adidas as UEFA match ball supplier in €40m deal

Nike is close to signing a €40 million agreement with UEFA to become the official match ball supplier for its European club competitions, according to a report by Financial Times, Idman.Biz reports.

The deal would see the US sportswear giant replace Adidas as the supplier of match balls for the UEFA Champions League, marking a significant shift in one of football’s longest-standing commercial partnerships. Nike previously provided balls for the competition between 1998 and 2001, before Adidas took over and established its iconic presence in the tournament.

Current agreements remain in place until the end of the 2026/27 season, with Adidas supplying the Champions League and Decathlon responsible for the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. The new contract is expected to run until 2031, with Nike set to provide match balls across all three competitions.

Adidas has confirmed it is not involved in negotiations to extend its current deal and is instead focusing on other tournaments, opening the door for Nike’s return to Europe’s premier club stage. The move reflects UEFA’s broader strategy to refresh its commercial portfolio ahead of the next cycle.

Idman.Biz
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