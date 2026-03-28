28 March 2026
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PSG make decision on Kvaratskhelia amid Arsenal interest

World football
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28 March 2026 16:58
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PSG make decision on Kvaratskhelia amid Arsenal interest

Paris Saint-Germain have decided not to sell Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during the upcoming summer transfer window, despite growing interest from top European clubs.

As reported by İdman.Biz, journalist Nicolo Schira claims that the French side view the Georgian international as one of the core players in their long-term project and have no intention of parting ways with him.

Recent reports had linked Arsenal with a potential move for the attacking midfielder, but PSG’s stance makes any transfer highly unlikely. The player’s market value is estimated at around €90 million, while his current contract runs until mid-2029, further strengthening the club’s position.

Kvaratskhelia has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in European football, and PSG are keen to build their future around him as they continue to compete domestically and in the Champions League.

Idman.Biz
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