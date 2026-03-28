28 March 2026
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Mircea Lucescu becomes oldest national team coach in history

World football
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28 March 2026 14:40
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Mircea Lucescu becomes oldest national team coach in history

Romania head coach Mircea Lucescu has set a new historic milestone by becoming the oldest manager to lead a national team in an official match, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Transfermarkt, the veteran Romanian specialist reached the record during his side’s World Cup 2026 qualifying play-off clash against Turkey, where Romania suffered a narrow 0:1 defeat.

At the time of the match, Lucescu was aged 80 years and 7 months, surpassing the previous record held by former Cook Islands coach Alan Taylor, who managed his national team at 80 years and 6 months.

Despite the disappointing result, the match marked another remarkable chapter in Lucescu’s long and distinguished managerial career, which has spanned several decades across club and international football.

Idman.Biz
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