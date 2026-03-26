26 March 2026
EN

Barcelona line up Osimhen as backup option if Alvarez deal fails

World football
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26 March 2026 09:45
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Barcelona line up Osimhen as backup option if Alvarez deal fails

Barcelona are considering a move for Victor Osimhen as a fallback option if their primary target Julian Alvarez cannot be secured, according to Mundo Deportivo, as reported by İdman.Biz.

The La Liga side are prioritising a deal for the Atletico Madrid forward, but have identified Osimhen as a strong alternative should negotiations for Alvarez stall. The Nigerian striker, currently at Galatasaray, remains one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards after maintaining consistent scoring form across recent seasons.

One concern within Barcelona’s recruitment team reportedly centres on Osimhen’s temperament, which could influence the club’s final decision. However, his proven output continues to make him an attractive option in a competitive striker market.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray from Napoli in 2025 for €75 million and is under contract until the summer of 2029. This season, he has registered 19 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

Idman.Biz
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