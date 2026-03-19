Galatasaray file complaint to UEFA over Lang injury at Anfield

Galatasaray have submitted an official complaint to UEFA following the serious injury sustained by Noah Lang during their Champions League defeat to Liverpool, Idman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred late in the second leg of the round-of-16 tie at Anfield on 18 March, where Liverpool secured a 4-0 victory. Lang, attempting to challenge for the ball, became entangled in part of the stadium’s metal barrier, with his thumb reportedly trapped between its elements.

The Dutch midfielder immediately fell to the ground in visible agony, with heavy bleeding evident. According to reports, part of the finger was severely damaged, with suggestions that a phalanx was partially torn. Lang was stretchered off and taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

In a statement, Galatasaray general secretary Eray Yazgan confirmed that the club has taken the matter to UEFA and is considering further legal steps.

“After the match, we filed a complaint with UEFA representatives regarding this incident. UEFA will assess the situation, and we are consulting with our lawyers. We will seek compensation and demand that our claims are reviewed. If our request is not satisfied, legal action may follow. The health of our players is our priority,” Yazgan said.

The case now places focus on stadium safety standards and could lead to further scrutiny from UEFA as Galatasaray await a formal response.