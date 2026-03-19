Osimhen suffers arm fracture in Champions League defeat at Liverpool

Victor Osimhen sustained a fractured arm during Galatasaray’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish side later confirming the severity of the injury, Idman.Biz reports.

The Nigeria international was hurt inside the opening 10 minutes following a challenge with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate at Anfield. Osimhen received treatment on the pitch and had his arm heavily strapped before attempting to continue, but he was withdrawn at half-time.

Liverpool’s victory secured a 4-1 aggregate win and a place in the quarter-finals, yet the match proved costly for Galatasaray, who lost one of their key attacking players to injury.

In a statement, the club confirmed that Osimhen did not return for the second half due to concerns over a possible fracture. Subsequent hospital tests revealed a break in his right forearm, with the striker now set to begin his recovery after having his arm placed in a cast.

The injury raises doubts over Osimhen’s availability for upcoming domestic fixtures, dealing a significant blow to Galatasaray as they continue their campaign on multiple fronts.