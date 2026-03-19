Florian Wirtz delivered a standout performance for Liverpool as he set a new club record in the Champions League during the 4-0 victory over Galatasaray at Anfield, securing progression to the quarter-finals on aggregate, Idman.Biz reports.

The 22-year-old German midfielder registered an assist on the night but was particularly influential in Liverpool’s attacking play, creating eight chances in a single match. That figure marks the highest by a Liverpool player in the competition since detailed records began in the 2003-04 season.

Wirtz joined Liverpool last summer from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around €125 million, making him the most expensive signing in the club’s history. The move was seen as a statement of intent as Liverpool looked to refresh their midfield with one of Europe’s most highly rated young talents.

In the current Champions League campaign, Wirtz has already contributed one goal and three assists, underlining his growing importance in the side. His performance against Galatasaray further highlighted his creative influence as Liverpool overturned their first-leg deficit in emphatic fashion.

Liverpool’s progression keeps them firmly in contention for European honours, with Wirtz emerging as a key figure in their bid for another Champions League title.