19 March 2026
EN

Wirtz sets Liverpool Champions League record in win over Galatasaray

World football
News
19 March 2026 12:13
17
Wirtz sets Liverpool Champions League record in win over Galatasaray

Florian Wirtz delivered a standout performance for Liverpool as he set a new club record in the Champions League during the 4-0 victory over Galatasaray at Anfield, securing progression to the quarter-finals on aggregate, Idman.Biz reports.

The 22-year-old German midfielder registered an assist on the night but was particularly influential in Liverpool’s attacking play, creating eight chances in a single match. That figure marks the highest by a Liverpool player in the competition since detailed records began in the 2003-04 season.

Wirtz joined Liverpool last summer from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around €125 million, making him the most expensive signing in the club’s history. The move was seen as a statement of intent as Liverpool looked to refresh their midfield with one of Europe’s most highly rated young talents.

In the current Champions League campaign, Wirtz has already contributed one goal and three assists, underlining his growing importance in the side. His performance against Galatasaray further highlighted his creative influence as Liverpool overturned their first-leg deficit in emphatic fashion.

Liverpool’s progression keeps them firmly in contention for European honours, with Wirtz emerging as a key figure in their bid for another Champions League title.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Osimhen suffers arm fracture in Champions League defeat at Liverpool
13:36
World football

Osimhen suffers arm fracture in Champions League defeat at Liverpool

Galatasaray striker forced off after early injury at Anfield
Kane warns Bayern must be ready for ‘tough’ Real Madrid test
12:59
World football

Kane warns Bayern must be ready for ‘tough’ Real Madrid test

England striker says confidence is high after dominant Atalanta victory
Messi reaches 900-goal milestone in Inter Miami draw with Nashville - VIDEO
11:35
World football

Messi reaches 900-goal milestone in Inter Miami draw with Nashville - VIDEO

Argentine forward adds another record in Concacaf Champions Cup
Lang suffers horror hand injury in Champions League tie at Anfield
10:59
World football

Lang suffers horror hand injury in Champions League tie at Anfield

Galatasaray loanee rushed to hospital after collision with advertising board
Courtois injury casts doubt over Real Madrid’s clash with Atletico
10:20
World football

Courtois injury casts doubt over Real Madrid’s clash with Atletico

Goalkeeper could miss Bayern ties as muscle tear confirmed
AFFA representatives attend UEFA analysis seminar in Bucharest
18 March 12:39
World football

AFFA representatives attend UEFA analysis seminar in Bucharest - PHOTO

Azerbaijani delegation joins European counterparts to discuss modern match analysis trends

Most read

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash
16 March 18:25
World football

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash

Spanish giants name 26-man squad for Champions League last-16 second leg at the Etihad
Promes admits stabbing cousin during appeal hearing in Netherlands
18 March 14:26
Football

Promes admits stabbing cousin during appeal hearing in Netherlands

Former Dutch international changes stance as legal case takes new turn
Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash
16 March 14:23
World football

Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash

Leonard Prescott could become the youngest goalkeeper in the competition’s history
Azerbaijan appoint Rui Jorge as U20 head coach ahead of 2027 World Cup
16 March 15:42
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan appoint Rui Jorge as U20 head coach ahead of 2027 World Cup

Portuguese coach to lead youth team as hosts prepare for tournament co-organised with Uzbekistan