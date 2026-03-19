19 March 2026
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Messi reaches 900-goal milestone in Inter Miami draw with Nashville - VIDEO

World football
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19 March 2026 11:35
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Messi reaches 900-goal milestone in Inter Miami draw with Nashville - VIDEO

Lionel Messi has reached another historic milestone in his career, scoring his 900th professional goal during Inter Miami’s 1-1 draw against Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner found the net to continue his remarkable scoring record, further cementing his status as one of football’s greatest players. Despite his goal, Inter Miami were held to a draw on the night in a tightly contested encounter.

Messi’s 900 goals have come across an extraordinary career spanning multiple clubs and international duty. He scored 672 times for Barcelona, added 32 goals during his spell at Paris Saint-Germain, and has now taken his tally with Inter Miami to 81. On the international stage, he has struck 115 goals for Argentina.

While Cristiano Ronaldo still leads the all-time scoring race with 965 goals, the Portuguese forward has been sidelined in recent weeks due to injury, allowing Messi to close the gap slightly in the ongoing rivalry between the two icons.

At 38, Messi continues to break records and deliver decisive moments, underlining his enduring influence on the game both in North America and globally.

Idman.Biz
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