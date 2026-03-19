Lang suffers horror hand injury in Champions League tie at Anfield

Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a dominant 4-0 win over Galatasaray on Wednesday night, sealing a 4-1 aggregate victory, but the match was overshadowed by a serious injury to Noah Lang, İdman.Biz reports.

The Dutch midfielder, on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, was involved in a disturbing incident during the game at Anfield. Lang collided with an advertising board and suffered a deep cut to his right thumb, reportedly slicing part of it open on impact.

Medical staff rushed onto the pitch as the severity of the injury became clear. Lang was stretchered off and taken directly to hospital, with the Turkish club later confirming that he underwent surgery in Liverpool.

The incident cast a shadow over an otherwise commanding performance from Liverpool, who overturned their first-leg deficit with authority. However, the focus quickly shifted to Lang’s condition, with concerns over both his recovery timeline and the long-term impact of the injury.