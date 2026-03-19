Courtois injury casts doubt over Real Madrid’s clash with Atletico

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a muscle injury in his right leg following the Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester City, İdman.Biz reports.

According to reports in Spanish media, the Belgian shot-stopper is almost certain to miss the upcoming Madrid derby against Atletico in La Liga. The full extent of the injury is still being assessed, but there are growing concerns that it could also rule him out of the Champions League quarter-final ties against Bayern, scheduled for 7 and 14 April.

Courtois reportedly felt discomfort during the pre-match warm-up but initially decided to play after informing the medical staff. However, he was substituted at half-time, with backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin taking his place.

Real Madrid are now awaiting further tests to determine the severity of the issue, with the timing of the injury potentially affecting their ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.