Haikin sets new Champions League saves record despite Bodo/Glimt exit

Russian goalkeeper Nikita Haikin has set a new UEFA Champions League record for the most saves in a single campaign, despite Bodo/Glimt being eliminated in the round of 16, Idman.Biz reports.

The 30-year-old stopper made 68 saves in 12 matches during the 2025/26 season, surpassing the previous record held by Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, who registered 59 saves in the 2021/22 campaign. Chelsea legend Petr Cech remains third on the list with 58 saves in one season.

Despite Haikin’s outstanding performances, Bodo/Glimt were knocked out by Sporting, losing 3-5 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-0 but suffering a heavy 0-5 defeat away after extra time in Lisbon.

Haikin was one of the key figures behind the Norwegian club’s impressive run to the knockout stage. Along the way, Bodo/Glimt recorded notable victories over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, while also eliminating Inter. One of the standout moments came against Juventus, where Haikin produced 12 saves in a single match, setting a national record for a Russian goalkeeper in the competition.