18 March 2026
EN

Haikin sets new Champions League saves record despite Bodo/Glimt exit

World football
News
18 March 2026 10:46
12
Haikin sets new Champions League saves record despite Bodo/Glimt exit

Russian goalkeeper Nikita Haikin has set a new UEFA Champions League record for the most saves in a single campaign, despite Bodo/Glimt being eliminated in the round of 16, Idman.Biz reports.

The 30-year-old stopper made 68 saves in 12 matches during the 2025/26 season, surpassing the previous record held by Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, who registered 59 saves in the 2021/22 campaign. Chelsea legend Petr Cech remains third on the list with 58 saves in one season.

Despite Haikin’s outstanding performances, Bodo/Glimt were knocked out by Sporting, losing 3-5 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-0 but suffering a heavy 0-5 defeat away after extra time in Lisbon.

Haikin was one of the key figures behind the Norwegian club’s impressive run to the knockout stage. Along the way, Bodo/Glimt recorded notable victories over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, while also eliminating Inter. One of the standout moments came against Juventus, where Haikin produced 12 saves in a single match, setting a national record for a Russian goalkeeper in the competition.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

CAF overturns AFCON result after two months following Morocco appeal
10:12
World football

CAF overturns AFCON result after two months following Morocco appeal

Senegal handed 3-0 defeat after walk-off incident involving disputed late penalty
Champions League quarter-finalists confirmed after dramatic night in Europe
09:29
World football

Champions League quarter-finalists confirmed after dramatic night in Europe

Sporting produce stunning comeback as Real Madrid, PSG and Arsenal advance with authority
Laporta leaves door open for Messi return to Barcelona
17 March 17:50
World football

Laporta leaves door open for Messi return to Barcelona

Club president says the Argentine “will always be linked” with the Catalan giants
Three comebacks in one night? Storylines of the Champions League last-16 second legs
17 March 16:45
World football

Three comebacks in one night? Storylines of the Champions League last-16 second legs

Three home sides must overturn a three-goal deficit tonight
Spain to face Serbia in friendly after Finalissima cancellation
17 March 15:33
World football

Spain to face Serbia in friendly after Finalissima cancellation

European champions adjust schedule following the scrapping of planned clash with Argentina
Azerbaijani referee Aliyar Aghayev appointed for UEFA Conference League last-16 clash
17 March 14:20
World football

Azerbaijani referee Aliyar Aghayev appointed for UEFA Conference League last-16 clash

FIFA official will take charge of AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace second leg in Cyprus

Most read

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash
16 March 18:25
World football

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash

Spanish giants name 26-man squad for Champions League last-16 second leg at the Etihad
Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot - VIDEO
16 March 09:33
World football

Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot - VIDEO

Dutch coach praises Galatasaray atmosphere but believes Anfield can inspire Champions League turnaround
Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash
16 March 14:23
World football

Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash

Leonard Prescott could become the youngest goalkeeper in the competition’s history
F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards
16 March 13:04
Other

F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards

Brad Pitt-led Formula 1 drama claims one award as Lewis Hamilton misses ceremony due to Chinese Grand Prix