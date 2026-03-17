Neymar reacts to Brazil snub ahead of friendlies against France and Croatia

Santos forward Neymar has admitted he was disappointed after being left out of Brazil’s squad for the upcoming international friendlies, but insisted he remains focused on returning to the national team, İdman.Biz reports.

The 34-year-old reacted to the decision shortly after the squad announcement, saying he will continue working hard with the aim of being included in future selections.

“Of course I’m disappointed and upset that I wasn’t called up to the national team. But I keep working with focus — day by day, training by training session, match by match. I remain focused,” Neymar was quoted as saying by Footmercato.

The Brazilian forward also expressed confidence that he can still achieve his objective of returning to the squad once the final selection for future competitions is made.

“We will reach our goal. The final national team squad is still ahead of us,” he added.

Brazil are scheduled to face France in an international friendly on 26 March before taking on Croatia on 1 April as part of their preparations for upcoming tournaments.