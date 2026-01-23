PSG consider summer move for Bayern midfielder Michael Olise

Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Olise could move to Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming summer transfer window, Idman.Biz reports, citing journalist Ekrem Konur.

According to the source, PSG are preparing a €100 million offer for the Munich club. However, Bayern Munich are not planning to part ways with the 24-year-old Frenchman and are currently in negotiations over a new contract.

This season, Olise has played 29 matches in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 21 assists. His current contract with Bayern Munich runs until the end of June 2029.

The player’s market value is estimated at €130 million by Transfermarkt.