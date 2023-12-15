It is time to decide for Mbappe

Real Madrid will table contract offer to Mbappe on January 1, will give 15-day deadline for decision

"Real" set a deadline for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to announce his final decision.

Idman.biz reports that the Real French player announced that he will wait until January 15 next year.

The representative of Madrid offered Mbappe 35 million euros per year. If he makes a positive decision, he will be the highest paid player in "Real".

It should be noted that the world champion has been playing for PSG since 2017. This season, the forward played 20 games in all tournaments for the Parisian team, scoring 18 goals and making 2 assists.

Idman.biz