Italian hegemony in the European Cups - 31 clubs from the "Top-5"

The list of the leading countries according to the number of clubs that continue to fight at the end of the group stage of the European Cups has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the list is headed by Italy.

7 teams representing the Apennines defend their claim to the championship in the international arena. Germany is in second place. England is in third place.

Italy: "Inter", "Napoli", "Lazio", "Atlanta", "Roma", "Milan", "Fiorentina"

Germany: "Bavaria", "Borussia" D, "Leipzig", "Bayer", "Freiburg", "Eintracht"

England: Manchester City, Arsenal, West Ham, Brighton, Liverpool, Aston Villa

France: PSG, Marseille, Toulouse, Rennes, Lille, Lance

Spain "Real", "Real Sociedad", "Atletico", "Barcelona", "Villarreal", "Betis"

It should be noted that the draw ceremony for the playoffs of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League will be held in Nyon, Switzerland on December 18.

