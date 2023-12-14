Premier League to consider use of semi-automated offside technology

The Premier League’s use of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be evaluated in the coming months before a final decision is made on its use next season.

Serie A began using the SAOT system in January 2023, with La Liga set to begin using the tech from next season, Idman.biz reports with referring to the Spanish football federation.

Spanish referees requested that the use of VAR be boosted by SAOT after an error during a video review mistake in a match between Cádiz and Elche.

