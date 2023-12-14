8 possible opponents of "Qarabag" in the Europa League: "Milan", "Galatasaray", "Benfica"...

If the champion of Azerbaijan "Qarabag" keeps its place in the second place in the group stage of the European League, 8 possible opponents have been revealed.

Idman.biz informs that this was determined based on the results of the group stage of the Champions League.



The third place in the group in the most prestigious club tournament of the continent will continue the fight in the Europa League. 8 potential rivals of "Qarabag" are Galatasaray (Turkiye), Lens (France), Braga (Portugal), Benfica (Portugal), Feyenoord (Netherlands), AC Milan (Italy), Young Boys (Switzerland), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine). The draw for this stage will be held on December 18 in Switzerland.



It should be noted that if Gurban Gurbanov's team, which is on the second place in Group H, maintains its position after today's match with "Hacken" (Sweden), it will face one of these 8 teams.



Idman.biz