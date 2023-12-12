Turkish Football Federation suspends all league matches - VIDEO

In Turkiye, after the Ankaragucu - Rizespor match of the Super League, all games were postponed indefinitely due to the beating of referee Halil Umut Meler.

Idman.biz reports that the decision in this regard was made after the extraordinary meeting of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

TFF president Mehmet Büyükeksi strongly condemned what happened after the match ended 1:1: "Football matches are not war, there is no death in the end. Not all teams can be champions at the same time. We all need to understand this. We urge everyone to take responsibility. We say enough! Judges are human too. No one can be hit like that. Don't devalue Turkish football any more. Let's not disgrace Turkish football in the world. That's enough!".

It should be noted that the incident happened after the end of the game. The president of the owners, Faruk Koca, attacked Halil Umut Meler, and hit him in the face. The judge who fell to the ground was also hit by other people.

Idman.biz