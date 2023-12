An unpleasant incident occurred in the Turkish Super League match between "Ankaragucu" and "Rizespor".

Idman.biz reports that the president of Ankaragucu club punched the referee of the match.

The incident happened after the end of the game. Faruk Koca attacked on Halil Umut Meler and hit him in the face. The judge who fell to the ground was also hit by other people.

It should be noted that the match ended with a score of 1:1.

Idman.biz