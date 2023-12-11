11 December 2023
EN

"Besiktas" removed 5 players from the team

World football
News
11 December 2023 14:09
The Turkish club "Besiktas" removed 5 players from the team.

Idman.biz reports that the "black eagles" are not interested in the services of Vincent Aboubakar, Valentin Rosier, Eric Bailey, Rashid Ghezzal and Cean Onana.

The club said that the reason for this decision is that the performance of the players has decreased and they can provide the necessary benefit to the team.
It should be noted that "Besiktas" lost to "Fenerbahce" with a score of 1:3 in the 15th round of the Turkish Super League. "Black Eagles" are ranked 5th with 26 points.

Idman.biz

