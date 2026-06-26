26 June 2026
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World Cup 2026 breaks all-time attendance record

World Cup 2026
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26 June 2026 10:14
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World Cup 2026 breaks all-time attendance record

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has set a new all-time attendance record, FIFA has announced.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the milestone was reached during the Group E match between Germany and Ecuador, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the South American side.

At that point, total attendance across the tournament had reached 3,605,357 spectators, surpassing the previous World Cup record of 3,587,538 fans set during the 1994 tournament in the United States.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, still has several weeks remaining, meaning the new record is expected to increase significantly before the final on July 19.

This year's edition is also the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 national teams, expanding the tournament from its previous 32-team format.

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