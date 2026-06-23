Mbappe becomes ‘most expensive groundskeeper’ after helping clear flooded World Cup pitch - VIDEO

France forward Kylian Mbappe made headlines not only for his performance on the pitch but also for his unusual contribution during a lengthy interruption in his team's 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Iraq.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Group I encounter in Philadelphia was suspended for 130 minutes due to heavy rain and adverse weather conditions.

During the delay at Lincoln Financial Field, large areas of the pitch became waterlogged. While stadium staff worked to make the field playable again, Mbappe joined the effort by walking around the pitch and pointing out sections where water had accumulated, helping workers identify areas that required additional attention.

Videos of the incident quickly spread across social media, where fans reacted with amusement. Some supporters jokingly referred to the French superstar as “the most expensive groundskeeper in history.”

Mbappe later clarified that his actions were not intended as criticism of the stadium staff. According to the striker, he was simply concerned that the area of the field where France would be attacking contained significantly more standing water, which could have affected the game.

Once play resumed, the 27-year-old let his football do the talking. Mbappe scored twice as France defeated Iraq 3-0 to secure a place in the knockout stage of the tournament. The other goal was scored by Ousmane Dembele.

France have now won their opening two matches of the World Cup and are among the first teams to qualify for the next round, with Mbappe once again proving decisive both on and off the field.