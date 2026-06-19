19 June 2026
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Iran to file FIFA complaint over World Cup travel restrictions

World Cup 2026
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19 June 2026 17:12
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Iran to file FIFA complaint over World Cup travel restrictions

The Football Federation of Iran has announced plans to file an official complaint with FIFA over travel restrictions imposed on the national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

According to statements cited by France24, Iranian officials are dissatisfied with logistical limitations that they believe have negatively affected the team's preparations for its upcoming Group G match against Belgium.

Iran has reportedly been granted permission to enter the United States only one day before the match, which is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on June 21.

“Despite the Iranian national football team submitting its tournament preparation schedule well in advance, it once again faced restrictions imposed by the organizers, affecting the implementation of the coaching staff's plans,” a federation representative said.

The federation explained that because the match is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. local time in Los Angeles, it requested permission for the team to arrive in the city two days before the game. However, the request was reportedly rejected despite what officials described as valid technical and sporting reasons.

“The federation will officially express its dissatisfaction and submit a formal complaint to FIFA through the appropriate channels,” the representative added.

The issue follows Iran's opening World Cup match against New Zealand, which ended in a 2:2 draw. According to reports, the Iranian team was required to leave Los Angeles during the night immediately after that fixture.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has already generated significant attention both on and off the pitch. Iran now faces a crucial encounter against Belgium as it seeks to strengthen its chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

Idman.Biz
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