Azerbaijani team is back to Baku - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of female football players, has returned to their Motherland.

Idman.biz reports that representatives of AFFA and their relatives welcomed the team at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The female players were guests of Cyprus in Limassol in the 5th round of the UEFA Nations League and secured the 1st place in the group thanks to a 1:0 victory. Diana Mammadova stood out in the team. As a result of this success, the representative of Azerbaijan has overcome the task of advancing to the B division.

It should be noted that our players will challenge the Faroe Islands in the last match of the group stage in Baku.

Idman.biz