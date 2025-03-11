11 March 2025
Missing world champion Ivica Kostelić found

11 March 2025 17:27
20
Former Croatian alpine skier Ivica Kostelić went missing while kayaking in the Adriatic Sea but was successfully rescued by Montenegrin armed forces.

Kostelić disappeared near the town of Ulcinj, Montenegro, while kayaking with another individual, Idman.biz reports.

The Montenegrin navy and army launched a search operation using patrol boats and a helicopter, ultimately locating and rescuing the missing duo.

Kostelić, the 2003 world champion and a four-time Olympic silver medalist, retired from professional sports in 2014.

