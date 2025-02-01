Chairman of Shahdag Tourism Center: "The number of children involved in skiing is increasing year by year"

"We have been organizing the Heydar Aliyev Cup traditionally for the third year now. Our main goal is to develop and promote winter sports, increase people's interest in mountain skiing, and attract tourists to the Shahdag Tourism Center."

Idman.biz reports, citing AZERTAC, that these words were spoken by Rustam Najafov, Chairman of the Shahdag Tourism Center, in a statement to journalists after the opening of Heydar Aliyev Cup among amateur skiers.

He positively assessed the interest in alpine skiing among children: "The number of children involved in this sport is increasing year by year. We have created Shahdag ski club for two years. This club has 28 members. The children train all year round and we send them to various international competitions. These children have already participated in 2 tournaments held in Turkiye. I hope that over the years the number of our professional athletes involved in skiing will increase."

50 children in different age categories are competing for the first place in the Heydar Aliyev Cup.

Idman.biz