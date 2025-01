Azerbaijan has officially named its representative for the upcoming 2025 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival, set to take place in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Leyli Akhundova will carry the nation’s hopes in the competition, showcasing her skills in figure skating. The event for this discipline will be held in Batumi, Idman.biz reports.

The festival, scheduled from February 9-16, will feature athletes from 48 countries competing across eight sports for 38 sets of medals.

Idman.biz