The European Figure Skating Championship is currently underway.

The men's individual competition has begun in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan's athlete, Vladimir Litvintsev, showcased his skills in the short program, scoring 77.86 points. He secured 11th place in the standings.

Out of the 34 participants, 24 will qualify to perform in the free program on February 1.

Idman.biz