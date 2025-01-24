24 January 2025
Nargiz Suleymanova claims 8th place at Bavarian Open

24 January 2025 11:46
8
The 2025 Bavarian Open ice dancing competition continues, with the women's events now concluded.

The competition, held in Oberstdorf, Germany, saw athletes showcase their skills in the Free Skating, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani skater Nargiz Suleymanova received a score of 95.70 points for her performance, finishing 7th among 17 participants.

With a total of 139.01 points from both performances, Nargiz wrapped up the tournament in 8th place.

The tournament will conclude on January 26.

