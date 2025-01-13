13 January 2025
13 January 2025 17:11
ISMF Ski Mountaineering World Cup concludes in Shahdag - PHOTO

The Ski Mountaineering World Cup held at the Shahdag Tourism Center has come to an end.

The four-day competition wrapped up with athletes competing in the individual category on the final day, Idman.biz reports.

In the women's category, the winner was from France, while the men's category saw a Swiss athlete take the top spot.

Results of the Individual Category:
Women:
1. Gachet Mollaret Axelle (France)
2. Harrop Emily (France)
3. Hiemer Johanna (Austria)
Men:
1. Bonnet Remi (Switzerland)
2. Equy Samuel (France)
3. Anselmet Thibault (France)

During the award ceremony, Jordi Canals, the Secretary General of the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, expressed his gratitude to Fuad Naghiyev, the president of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, for the excellent organization and hospitality of the World Cup.
This event, organized by the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, and the Shahdag Tourism Center, featured nearly 130 athletes. The competition concluded on January 13, with athletes competing in the individual category on the final day. This World Cup serves as a qualification event for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Idman.biz

