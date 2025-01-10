2025 ISMF Ski Mountaineering World Cup: Winners of first day - PHOTO

The winners of the first day of the ISMF Ski Mountaineering World Cup in Shahdag have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that in the men’s sprint event, Arno Lietha from Switzerland claimed first place.

His compatriot, Robin Bussard, secured second place, while Spain’s Marti Navarro Ferrer finished third.

In the women’s competition, France’s Emily Harrop emerged victorious. Marianne Fatton from Switzerland took second place, and France’s Célia Perillat-Pessey completed the podium in third.

Athletes from 26 countries are participating in this event, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Idman.biz