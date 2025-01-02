President Ilham Aliyev reviews works at “Lakeside” Hotel and Ski Club construction within Shahdag Tourism Complex - PHOTO

On January 2, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members visited the Shahdag Tourism Complex to review the newly constructed Lakeside Hotel.

Nazim Shirinov, Technical Director at Archico LLC, briefed the President and First Lady on the completed work and upcoming plans for the hotel.

The hotel’s interior features handcrafted copper artworks by skilled artisans from Lahij. The Lakeside Hotel will offer 122 rooms and a variety of amenities, including sports zones, a Kids Care area, a modern conference hall, meeting rooms, and a ski school with two ski simulators.

A MegaCord connecting lift will be introduced for the first time to provide skiers with convenient access to the hotel. This lift will seamlessly connect the hotel to the wider cable car network.

The hotel’s picturesque location, overlooking a natural lake and surrounded by restaurants and cafes, will offer guests an unforgettable experience.

National motifs, including Karabakh carpets, will decorate the hotel’s interior, and a 250-seat restaurant will be available for guests.

The second phase of the project will include a walking park in the mountainous area near the hotel.

The President, First Lady, and their family members also examined the construction progress of the Ski Club building of the Ski Stadium Complex within the Shahdag Tourism Complex, which will feature a café, briefing rooms, conference halls, and a press room. Year-round skiing courses will be offered for children and Ski Club members.

The slope created in the Ski Stadium Complex fully complies with the standards and requirements of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation. The complex will host international events, including world and european championships. It will also feature a 500-seat spectator stand, providing comfort for athletes, coaches, and fans.

Several countries have already expressed interest in using the facility for training camps.

