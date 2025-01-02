2 January 2025
EN

President Ilham Aliyev reviews works at “Lakeside” Hotel and Ski Club construction within Shahdag Tourism Complex - PHOTO

Winter sports
News
2 January 2025 15:29
19
President Ilham Aliyev reviews works at “Lakeside” Hotel and Ski Club construction within Shahdag Tourism Complex - PHOTO

On January 2, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members visited the Shahdag Tourism Complex to review the newly constructed Lakeside Hotel.

Nazim Shirinov, Technical Director at Archico LLC, briefed the President and First Lady on the completed work and upcoming plans for the hotel.

The hotel’s interior features handcrafted copper artworks by skilled artisans from Lahij. The Lakeside Hotel will offer 122 rooms and a variety of amenities, including sports zones, a Kids Care area, a modern conference hall, meeting rooms, and a ski school with two ski simulators.

A MegaCord connecting lift will be introduced for the first time to provide skiers with convenient access to the hotel. This lift will seamlessly connect the hotel to the wider cable car network.

The hotel’s picturesque location, overlooking a natural lake and surrounded by restaurants and cafes, will offer guests an unforgettable experience.

National motifs, including Karabakh carpets, will decorate the hotel’s interior, and a 250-seat restaurant will be available for guests.

The second phase of the project will include a walking park in the mountainous area near the hotel.

The President, First Lady, and their family members also examined the construction progress of the Ski Club building of the Ski Stadium Complex within the Shahdag Tourism Complex, which will feature a café, briefing rooms, conference halls, and a press room. Year-round skiing courses will be offered for children and Ski Club members.

The slope created in the Ski Stadium Complex fully complies with the standards and requirements of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation. The complex will host international events, including world and european championships. It will also feature a 500-seat spectator stand, providing comfort for athletes, coaches, and fans.

Several countries have already expressed interest in using the facility for training camps.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Gliding on Dreams: New Chapter on Ice - PHOTOS
29 December 2024 14:36
Winter sports

Gliding on Dreams: New Chapter on Ice - PHOTOS

The opening of the ice rink at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex has sparked increased interest in winter sports
Azerbaijani skiers set to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Cup
23 December 2024 14:46
Winter sports

Azerbaijani skiers set to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

The Azerbaijani athletes who will compete in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, scheduled for January at the Shahdag Tourism Center, have been announced
Russian skiers won a license for the World Cup to be held in Azerbaijan
21 December 2024 16:11
Winter sports

Russian skiers won a license for the World Cup to be held in Azerbaijan

World Cup will be held on January 10-13
Silver Medal in Romania - PHOTO
16 December 2024 10:44
Winter sports

Silver Medal in Romania - PHOTO

An international figure skating tournament has concluded in Romania
Vafa Bekarova: "This was a new date for Azerbaijan and our club" - INTERVIEW
7 December 2024 16:09
Winter sports

Vafa Bekarova: "This was a new date for Azerbaijan and our club" - INTERVIEW

"Our athletes underwent an intensive training program under the guidance of foreign experts"
Suleymanova maintains 16th place at Golden Spin of Zagreb
7 December 2024 10:43
Winter sports

Suleymanova maintains 16th place at Golden Spin of Zagreb

The tournament is set to conclude later today

Most read

Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo
1 January 09:28
Football

Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo

The IFFHS has revealed the longest goal-scoring streaks in national team matches in the 21st century
Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview
31 December 2024 16:29
Football

Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview

Interview with Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler for the Azerbaijani national team, conducted by Idman.biz
Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned
1 January 10:11
Chess

Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned

For the first time in chess history, two players have been crowned world champions
IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings
09:44
Football

IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings

The top scorers in international matches for 2024 have been announced