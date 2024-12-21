21 December 2024
EN

Russian skiers won a license for the World Cup to be held in Azerbaijan

Winter sports
News
21 December 2024 16:11
18
Russian skiers won a license for the World Cup to be held in Azerbaijan

Russian mountain skiers Pavel Yakimov and Varvara Prokhorova won the right to participate in the Ski Mountaineering World Cup, which will be held in Shahdag Tourism Center in January next year.

Idman.biz reports with reference to AZERTAC that the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) has given both athletes a license to compete in tournaments held under the organization's flag.

With that, both Yakimov and Prokhorova will perform in neutral status in the Second round of the World Cup to be held in Azerbaijan.

World Cup will be held on January 10-13.

