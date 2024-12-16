Silver Medal in Romania - PHOTO

An international figure skating tournament has concluded in Romania.

Azerbaijani figure skaters performed successfully at the Edusport Trophy, Idman.biz reports.

The duo of Maxine Weatherby and Oleksandr Kolosovskyi competed in ice dance. They scored 65.14 in artistic dance and 95.12 in free dance. With second-place finishes in both programs, they earned a total of 160.26 points, securing the silver medal.

9 duets were registered for the ice dance category, with 7 of them participating in the competition.

Idman.biz