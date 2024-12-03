3 December 2024
Vladimir Litvintsev: "I don't think about winning, I just want to do my best" - INTERVIEW

Vladimir Litvintsev: "I don't think about winning, I just want to do my best" - INTERVIEW

An interview with Azerbaijan's figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev for Idman.biz.

- You recently participated in the Bosphorus Cup in Istanbul, Turkiye. What are your impressions of the competition?

- The tournament was very well organized. This is the third time I have tested my strength here before bigger competitions. From an organizational standpoint, everything was excellent, and it was beneficial for me.

- You claimed the top spot at the Bosphorus Cup. Can we say you've fully found your form now?

- Of course, winning the gold medal is always enjoyable. That is always my goal. Therefore, I am constantly focused on victory. However, I still need to train and work harder.

- Were you certain about winning before the competition?

- I don’t think about winning during my preparations, I just want to perform well. I believe my competitors were also skilled and had strong abilities. The competition included some very good athletes.

- Who was the first to congratulate you after your victory?

- Vitali Novikov. I competed under his guidance during the tournament.

- Did you face any difficulties during your performance?

- Yes, there were some challenging moments. This occurred during the short program. I wasn’t able to complete all the elements successfully. But I hope that such mistakes won’t happen in the future. Since I came to Istanbul from the Canada Grand Prix, I didn’t have much time to prepare. If I had trained a little more, I’m sure the result would have been even better.

- What are your upcoming plans?

- The main goal for this season is the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The European Championship is also coming up soon. I want to perform my best at these competitions.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

