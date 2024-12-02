Gunel Badalova: "This was unquestionably our demand from Litvintsev"

"We expected Vladimir to return from Turkiye with only a gold medal."

In an interview with Report, Gunel Badalova, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation (AQİNF), evaluated the performance of Vladimir Litvintsev, who represented Azerbaijan at the Bosphorus Cup figure skating competition held in Istanbul, Turkiye, Idman.biz reports.

Despite health challenges, the Federation official highlighted that the athlete achieved his goal:

"Our goal was to secure first place. We were expecting Vladimir to return from Turkey with nothing less than a gold medal. This was also part of his preparation for the European and World Championships. His victory in the competition was unequivocally our demand. Despite health issues and a cold, he achieved what he set out to do. Of course, there are some details to work on and improve, but overall, he performed well and took first place."

Vladimir Litvintsev won the gold medal at the Bosphorus Cup.

Idman.biz