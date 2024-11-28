28 November 2024
Azerbaijani figure skaters continue competing at the Bosphorus Cup

Azerbaijani figure skaters continue competing at the Bosphorus Cup

Azerbaijani figure skaters are actively competing in the ongoing Bosphorus Cup in Turkiye.

In the girls’ singles category, Leyli Akhundova and Sabina Aliyeva, performed their short programs, as reported by Idman.biz.

Unfortunately, their results in this segment were not as successful as hoped. Leyli Akhundova scored 35.49 points, placing 31st, while Sabina Aliyeva earned 33.24 points, finishing 34th.

The athletes will take to the ice again today for the free skate, aiming to achieve better results.

49 of the 52 skaters registered for the event participated in the short program.

