The young figure skaters of Ojag Sports Club have completed their test practices ahead of their first international competition.

According to Idman.biz, the training session took place at the Ice Arena of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex.

During the practice, the athletes executed their competition programs.

The international tournament will be held on December 5-6 in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

