Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova has started her competition at the Warsaw Cup, held in Poland.

As reported by Idman.biz, Suleymanova showcased her skills in the short program, earning a score of 46.03 points, which placed her in 18th position.

The 20-year-old athlete is set to perform in the free program later today.

In the women's event, 28 skaters competed, with Canadian skater Katherine Medland Spence winning the short program with a score of 60.03 points.

