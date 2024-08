Azerbaijani figure skater Leyli Akhundova finished her performance at the Grand Prix of the Riga Cup Juniors.

Azerbaijani representative took 29th place in the free program with 61.56 points, Idman.biz reports.

Leyli was 30th in the total of two movements with 93.22 points. She was ranked 29th in the short program with 31.66 points.

37 athletes participated in the competition.

Idman.biz