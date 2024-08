The Grand Prix of junior figure skaters, held in Riga, the capital of Latvia, continues.

The representative of Azerbaijan, Leyli Akhundova, also joined the fight in the Riga Cup, Idman.biz reports.

Her performance in the short program was awarded 31.66 points. Azerbaijani athlete took the 29th place. Leyli will appear in front of the audience with a free program.

37 athletes participated in the girls' competition.

