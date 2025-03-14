Azad Mustafayev: “I have never seen this many weightlifters participating”

"This competition features a record number of athletes."

Honored Coach Azad Mustafayev made this statement after the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan U15 and Youth Weightlifting Championship, Idman.biz reports.

"The Azerbaijan Championship for youth athletes has officially started today. The women's competitions in two age categories have already concluded, and now the men's events will begin. I have never witnessed this many weightlifters participating in a single competition before."

Mustafayev emphasized the significance of frequent tournaments:

"Important competitions are ahead of us. The European and World Youth Championships are coming up soon. The main purpose of organizing such tournaments is not only to prepare for these events but also to form our national teams. We want to train athletes who will proudly represent our country in the future. To achieve this, we are working step by step in a systematic manner."

Approximately 200 athletes are participating.

The tournament started today and will conclude on March 16.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz