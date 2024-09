From September 19 to 27, the Youth World Weightlifting Championship will be held in Leon, Spain.

Idman.biz reports that 367 (168 women + 199 men) athletes from 60 countries will participate in the competition.

Members of the Azerbaijan national team will also participate in the championship: Elshan Mammadov (61 kg), Ravin Almammadov (81 kg), and Nurlan Mammadzada (89 kg).

