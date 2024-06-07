Azerbaijan’s squad for the European Championship announced - PHOTO

The European Weightlifting Championship among 15- and 17-year-old teenagers will be held in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani team will participate in the competition in which 461 (218 girls + 243 boys) athletes from 36 countries will participate.

Vice President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Firdovsi Umudov met with team members at the training base located in ASK Arena. He wished success to each of them and expressed confidence in their victory.

Umudov noted that the leadership of the federation is taking all steps to prepare our national team for the competitions in the best conditions and represent our country in the international arena. It was said that the medals won by our young athletes in Thessaloniki will give a new impetus to the development of weightlifting in Azerbaijan, and will play a fundamental role on the way to the future world championships and championships, and the Olympic Games. Coaches and athletes also thanked for the support and said that they will try to justify the trust.

Then the coaches announced the names of the athletes who will go to Greece.

U-15: Nuray Abilova (40 kg), Malika Bichekuyeva (55 kg), Arzu Gadimova (76 kg), Rahman Mardaliyev (49 kg), Kamran Khappayev and Abdulhuseyn Huseynov (both - 61 kg), Elman Kurdanov (67 kg), Isa Aliyev (73 kg), Allahverdi Garagozov and Aslan Amiraslanov (both - 89 kg), Muhammedali Mammadzada (96 kg), Sultan Sultanov (102 kg), Sadig Aliguliyev (+102 kg).

U-17: Melek Huseynli (+81 kg), Turan Aliyev (67 kg), Akif Abdullayev (73 kg), Huseyn Heydarov (81 kg), Mammad Ahmadzada (96 kg).

It should be noted that the competition will be held on June 15-24.

Idman.biz