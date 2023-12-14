14 December 2023
Azerbaijani succesfull weightlifting team has returned from Doha - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team, which took part in the Grand Prix Weightlifting Tournament held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, has returned home.

Idman.biz reports that the team was enthusiastically welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The winner Dadash Dadashbeyli and head coach Emil Aliyev shared their impressions about the competition.

It should be noted that one of our athletes, Dadash Dadashbeyli, stood out in the license tournament for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. He finished the competition as a champion by winning a silver medal in the deadlift in the weight class of 109 kg, a gold medal in the deadlift and a total of 388 (176+212) kg.

