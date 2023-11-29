Leader vs "Neftchi"

Today, the next match of the Azerbaijan Championship among men's volleyball players will be held.

Idman.biz reports that "Neftchi" will play against "Azerrail".

Advancing without defeat, the "Demiryolchular" aimed to continue the series. "Neftchi" will improve its position if it wins.

Major League

November 29

6:00 p.m. "Neftchi" - "Azerrail"

Baku. Volleyball Center

Azerrail 2 2 0 6-0 156-120 6

Murov AZ Terminal 2 1 1 3-4 176-172 3

Neftchi 2 1 1 4-3 166-141 3

Khari Bulbul Lachin 1 1 0 3-0 79-67 3

Khari Bulbul Shusha 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0

MOIK 3 0 3 0-9 152-229 0

Idman.biz