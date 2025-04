Member of the Azerbaijani women’s national volleyball team, Marharyta Stepanenko, has been crowned champion in Israel.

The Azerbaijani attacker’s team, Maccabi Ashdod, won the national championship, Idman.biz reports.

Stepanenko’s team secured the title by defeating Hapoel Kfar Saba in all three matches of the final series.

Idman.biz