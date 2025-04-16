Yelyzaveta Ruban: “We gave It our all – and became champions”

"I'm proud of my team. We made it happen – we are champions!"

These were the words of Azerbaijani national team volleyball player Yelyzaveta Ruban, who clinched the Romanian Championship title with Alba, Idman.biz reports.

Ruban’s team emerged victorious in the finals against Voluntari with a 4-1 series win. Her teammate, fellow national team blocker Olena Kharchenko, also played a key role in securing the title.

“I gave it my all to reach this goal. I deserved it, and I did everything I could to become a champion,” said Ruban after the match.

This marks Ruban’s debut season with Alba, during which she also lifted the Romanian Cup and reached the CEV Cup final. Before joining Alba, she played for Romania’s Lugoj club.

